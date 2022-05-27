Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and more celebs before-after pics from KJo's 40th and 50th parties will leave you speechless
Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and more celebs before-after pics from KJo's 40th and 50th parties will leave you speechless
Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was attended by the whole of Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more. However, these before-after pictures from K-Jo's 40th and 50th birthday bash is all about how fast the night changes!