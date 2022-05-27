Karan Johar Birthday bash

A couple of days ago, Karan Johar three the coolest birthday party in town as he turned 50. KJo's birthday bash was attended by celebs from Bollywood and the South industry as well. From Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and more, it was a starry affair! It looked like the whole of Bollywood was invited to party with Karan Johar. Now, Karan is always known to throw lavish parties. Be it on birthdays or for the success of his films and so on. Karan Johar's birthday party pics and videos have been the talk of the town. And in the midst of it all, pictures from KJo's 40th birthday bash, 10 years ago have surfaced. And it is all about how time changes!