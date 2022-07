Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s goals as exes

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan keep setting new goals of how exes could be after splitting up, even after years of marriage, especially if they share kids. Hrithik Roshan was again seen hobnobbing with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her new boyfriend, Arslan Goni, as they caught up with each other to spend some quality time in LA. The Vikram Vedha superstar’s current girlfriend, Saba Azad, was missing from the equation this time around, but a few other film industry friends joined the trio to make it one big party. Check out who all was a part of the company below: