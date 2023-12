A look at Deepika Padukone's bold scenes in films

Bollywood's hottest actress Deepika Padukone made her debut with Om Shanti Om and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan set the screens on fire. She has now become the top actress in the Hindi film industry. Deepika will soon be seen in Fighter alonsgide Hrithik Roshan. Her intense romance with Hrithik kept audience hooked to the screens. A look at Deepika Padukone's bold scenes in films.