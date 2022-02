Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's bond remains a mystery

Earlier, as their pictures went viral, a source had informed India Today that they had met to discuss work. The source had said, 'Hrithik and Saba met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.'