Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's VIRAL moments: 7 times power duo proved they are ULTIMATE...

When Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked for the first time In January 2022, Hrithik was seen for the first time with Saba Azad. He was seen exiting a restaurant with a girl while holding her hand. They had their masks on and escalated curiosity about his new flame. They did wait for the paps to click picture, they straight went to the car and opened the door for the lady.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s first PDA While the dating rumours were high, fans noted that Hrithik Roshan made a comment on Saba Azad’s post. Taking to the comment sections, the superstar wrote, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Qui? Qui!” Reacting to the comment, Saba commented, “Hrithik Roshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour (my love).”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s first public appearance After months of dating rumours, the lovebirds finally made their public debut by appearing as a couple at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The couple were twinning in all black, were seen holding each other’s hands as they walked the red carpet of the birthday bash.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s social media posts After getting comfortable showing the world about their relationship status, Saba shared some pictures from their vacation in the UK. The two were seen enjoying drinks with Jazz music at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in the UK.

Hrithik’s first birthday post to Saba Azad After sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, the superstar shared a picture of the actress while wishing her birthday. He wrote, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spotted at family functions The duo were often spotted at each other’s family functions. From Holi to Diwali celebrations, Saba was always clicked with the Roshan family.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s recent appearance Recently, the actress was spotted with Hrithik Roshan at his cousin’s wedding. While giving pictures to paps, they were seen squabbling like any other couple. Later, they were seen dancing together at the musical night of the wedding.

