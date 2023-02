Arbaaz Khan and Roger Federer

It is said that all humans have lookalikes. Of course, we aren't talking about siblings here. Bollywood celebrities too have lookalikes. At times, they have bee compared to international celebrities. Like Arbaaz Khan is often said to resemble Roger Federer. In his latest advertisement, he in fact even made fun of it. Here's looking at other Bollywood stars and their lookalikes.