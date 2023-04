Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4

As per a report, Hrithik Roshan is considering Pathaan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4. He feels he has the capacity to pull off a superhero film of that grandeur and scale of Krrish 4. As we know, Krrish is one of the most successful films to come out of Bollywood. As per Bollywood Hungama, they are in advanced talks. It seems Siddharth Anand has to find out the time and dates for the film.