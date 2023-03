Hrithik Roshan is among the finest

Hrithik Roshan is enlisted among the finest of Bollywood. He is one star who is blessed with tremendous talent and good looks. Over the years, he has proved that he can pull off any character with ease. From Jodha Akbar to Guzaarish to Krrish - Hrithik Roshan has proved that he can slip into the skin of any character effortlessly. His last film was Vikram Vedha for which he truly deserves a lot more appreciation. Vedha played by Hrithik Roshan remains to be one of the most powerful characters seen on screen last year and while we wait for its OTT release, here's a look at what made Vedha so special.