Image credit: Google

Sonakshi Sinha

After joining the industry, Sonakshi was criticised a lot for body. But, she confidently proved her mettle as a star and an actress. Sonakshi was also bullied in school for weight. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress had said that she was an overweight child and people bullied her and called her names. But, she didn’t take it at heart as she knew that there’s much more to her than her weight or size.