Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for the past few months. The couple is not hiding their relationship and they are spotted together multiple times. Hrithik is 48 years old, and Saba is 36. They have a 12-year age gap, but still netizens troll them, and call them ‘baap beti’. Trolls really need to grow up!