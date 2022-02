Image credit: Google

Bollywood stars who found love again!

Bollywood stars are always under the scanner. Their personal lives always get discussed. Be it friendship, affair, marriage or divorce - every tiny detail of a celebrity's life gets highlighted. So stars finding love again after getting a divorce also gains attention. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and many others have been pretty open about their love lives.