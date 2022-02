Asin and Rahul Sharma

It was Akshay Kumar who introduced Asin to Rahul Sharma when they were travelling to Bangladesh for the Asia Cup. When he initially suggested that they should date she laughed it off. Later, she came to know that he was the founder of Micromax and was floored by his simplicity and grace. The two began chatting and slowly their friendship bloomed to love. They are happily married with a baby girl and she is enjoying domestic bliss.