Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Reportedly, the pair have been thinking about staying together since a while now. As per India Today report, the couple will be staying in a building named Mannat in Mumbai. The last two floors of the building is being renovated and they will be shifting soon. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty to get Akshay Kumar to change his decision? Says, 'Makers are in talks with Kartik Aaryan for...'