Bollywood celebs who quit smoking and drinking: Amitabh Bachchan

Today, we will be having a look at the list of celebs who have fought with addictions and emerged winners. Addiction of any kind is not healthy. In this gallery, we will have a look at popular Bollywood stars who were once chain smokers and had a bad habit of drinking but quit it for their own good. From Indian superstar and Project K actor Amitabh Bachchan to War 2 star Hrithik Roshan and more, here's a look at celebs who quit drinking or smoking. First up, we have Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar recently shared that he suffered a lot due to excess indulgence in drinking in adulthood. However, he soon quit when it caused havoc in his life.