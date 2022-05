Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azaad

Krrish actor Hrithik Roshan recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official by marking a joint entry with her at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. After Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has found love in a woman who is much younger than his age. They share an age gap of almost 17 years. But well, age is just a number when it comes to love, isn't it? Here's looking at other Bollywood actors who have found love in woman much younger than them.