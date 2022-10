Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were together for 18 years. They got separated in 2017 and Malaika got custody of her son Arhaan. However, Arbaaz can look after Arhaan as well. The former couple is often spotted with their son as their differences have not come in between raising their son.