Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan attend the sons' event

A couple of hours ago, a musical night jamming session happened at The Charcoal Projects' underground base. It was a starry affair as Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan joined to cheer on their sons Hridaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan. A lot of other youngsters also performed and everyone had a gala time on a musical night. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali on her gram. Both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's current flames Saba Azad and Arslan Goni were also there alongside Zayed Khan, Tiger Shroff and more. Check out them below: