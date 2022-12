Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan recently opened up about his childhood and said that his school days were painful. He said that he had a bad stammer and was shy when he was young. He recalled how he had no friends and would cry after returning home from school. Hrithik revealed how doctors said that he could not dance as there were problems with his spine. He called his school days traumatizing.