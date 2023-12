Alia Bhatt is blessed with an amazing figure

Jigra actress Alia Bhatt is known for her cute and bubbly attitude. The actress is a proud mommy of daughter Raha and her post-pregnancy look left everyone shocked. Well, thanks to her personal trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who makes sure to keep Alia on her feet when it comes to sweating it out. Reportedly, Alia pays Rs 45,000 per month to her personal trainer. Also Read - Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry; fans go ‘Uff’