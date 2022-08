Image credit: Google

Hrithik Roshan met a fan suffering from cancer

A few years ago, a girl named Nikita Shukla, who was suffering from cancer, came to know that her favourite star Hrithik is in her town shooting for a movie. Nikita requested hospital staff to arrange the meeting with. When the film's director spoke to Hrithik about it, he decided to meet Nikita. Unfortunately, she passed away a week after.