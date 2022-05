Image credit: Google

Hrithik Roshan-Yash

South films have been doing really well since the past couple of years. And we are talking about pan-India performance. This year itself we saw Jr.NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR and Yash’s KGFs doing great business at the box office. RRR had Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing small yet important roles and in the future we might see many South-Bollywood jodis collaborating for projects. Here’s a look at some pairs we want to see together on screen. First up, we think Hrithik and Yash will make a great pair. We can see them in a nice action film.