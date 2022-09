Image credit: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan roots for cousin Pashmina

After Pashmina's debut film was announced, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note for her little cousin saying, Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful.