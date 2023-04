Tina Datta is here to slay

Tina Datta recently walked the fashion week in Pune. The actress looked resplendent in a deep brown velvet ensemble. The highlight was the embellished skirt and her hairdo. Tina Datta wore a top with a huge sleeve. Tina Datta is living up to her image as the fashionista of Bigg Boss 16. She has been acing one photoshoot after another. Tina Datta has been chic, sexy and desi in her looks. Here is a recap...