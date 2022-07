Image credit: Instagram

Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who shot to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur, took everyone by surprise with her powerful performance in the web-series Maharani and wowed everyone with her role in Bell Bottom. Apart from being a versatile actor, Huma's fashion game is certainly distinct as she is. She has an incredible fashion sense, a fashion icon, who can switch into a sari, bodycon or a bikini with ease. As Huma turns 36 today, we take a look at her distinct fashion choices that are redefining style goals for fans.