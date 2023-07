Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Palak Tiwari gets papped at a movie theatre in Mumbai

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, has become a very popular name among the starkids. She marked her entry into Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, fans are waiting to know more about her upcoming project. But she often hits headlines for her social life. Last evening, she was papped at a movie theatre and coincidentally or not, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted at the same spot.