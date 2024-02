A look at Star kids debuting in Bollywood in 2024

Yes, we know, you guys already are looking forward to movies such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kalki 2989 AD, Pushpa 2, Raid 2 and more from the Bollywood celebs. However, this year we also have a fresh lot coming to movies as well. In this photo gallery, we shall explore the same. From Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to Karmma Calling actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, here's looking at star kids who are making their debut this year.