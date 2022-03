Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Jasmin Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Shivangi Joshi grace the occasion

The Iconic Gold Awards took place at a five-star in Andheri. From the Bollywood fraternity, Vaani Kapoor, Vijay Verma and Kartik Aaryan were in attendance. Both Vaani Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan did not make an exceptional fashion statement. The TV stars in attendance were Jasmin Bhasin, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya – Vivek Dahiya, Helly Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karanvir Sharma, Debattama Saha, Urvashi Dholakia, Sharad Malhotra and many others. Jasmin Bhasin, Shivangi Khedkar and Helly Shah stood out on the red carpet. Take a look at the pics…