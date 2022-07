Image credit: Instagram

Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life?

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer’s chemistry in the TV show Imlie is being loved by one and all. After Gashmeer Mahajani’s exit Fahmaan has taken over the show as the male lead very well, and Aryan and Imlie’s love-hate relationship has kept the audiences hooked to their TV screens. When two actors share great onscreen chemistry, we often hear rumours of them dating in real-life, and the same has happened with Fahmaan and Sumbul. There were rumours that they are dating in real life, however, the actors’ recent Insta story clears that they are ‘just friends'.