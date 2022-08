Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone has an emotional breakdown as she REVEALS of being suicidal while battling DEPRESSION

Having an emotional breakdown while talking about having suicidal thoughts, Deepika spoke her heart out once again. I was on a career-high, everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I was feeling what I was feeling, but I would break down, there were days where I just wanted to sleep, because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times and had to deal with all of that. My parents live in Bangalore and when they visited me, you often put on a brave front as you want to show them that you are doing well, until one day when my parents were leaving and going back to Bangalore and I suddenly had a breakdown, my mother asked me usual hygiene questions whether it is a boyfriend or something at work or something happened. I didn't have any answer because it was none of these things, and it just came from an empty hallow place and she knew instantly and that was god sent for me. I give all the credit to my mother for understanding the signs and symptoms.