Image credit: Instagram

Trending Entertainment News - In Case You Missed It

The entertainment industry has been buzzing all week, be it with shocking rumours, hot gossip, latest news or awkward encounters. In case you missed it, we bring you a wrap of the trending entertainment news that became the talk of the town. Right from Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar being against Mike Tyson's cameo for Rs 25 crore in Liger to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's rushed exit from Mumbai airport sparks fight rumours, here's a look at the top trending entertainment stories that you missed.