Celebs who got trolled; here's why!

The entertainment industry has been trending for various reasons all week. Be it for hot gossip latest news important announcements and more. In case you missed it, we bring you a wrap of the trending entertainment news that became the talk of the town. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt; here is a list of celebs who got trolled for various reasons. Here's a look at why these Bollywood stars got trolled.