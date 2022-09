Ieshaan Sehgaal-Meisha Iyer

Bigg Boss 15 couple Ieshaan Sehgaal-Meisha Iyer recently broke up due to compatibility issues. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the duo has unfollowed each other on social media. Reportedly, the two broke up two months ago, and Ieshaanconfirmed the news to the portal. He said that they were not meant to be together and their relationship was not something that would have worked out. He even said that it is good that they parted ways.