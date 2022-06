IIFA 2022: Fardeen Khan's daughter Diani Isabella makes red carpet debut

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan’s baby girl Diani Isabella Khan made her first red carpet appearance at IIFA 2022. The event happened in Abu Dhabi. For the special occasion, she wore a Versace Barocco print sleeveless frock with black ballet flats. Her hair was done up in curls. She looked sweet. The little one held dad Fardeen Khan’s hand tightly and looked around obviously experience her first time at an event like this. Diani Isabella Khan is the daughter of Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani. She is the grand-daughter of Mumtaz. The cost of the Versace frock donned by her is above Rs 90K. It costs USD 1, 160 on Farfetch. Take a look…