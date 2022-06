Image credit: Instagram/ IIFA Awards

NEXA IIFA AWARDS 2022

IIFA 2022 is happening in Abu Dhabi and various celebs such as Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan, Nora Fatehi and more have reached Abu Dhabi for the grand event. There's a lot of excitement in the air as IIFA has kickstarted with the press conference already. Now, let's get you more piqued with some BTS pictures and moments of the celebs from Abu Dhabi.