The stars descend on IIFA Awards 2022

After building up for weeks till the excitement reached fever-pitch, the IIFA 2022 night – one of Indian cinema’s biggest annual award shows – has finally descended upon us, with Bollywood’s stars emerging in full force to slay both the green carpet (it’s no longer the red carpet for some bizarre environmental reason like the colours of the carpet makes a difference) and the stage to make heads turn and eyeballs pop. From Salman Khan and Ananya Panday to Tiger Shroff Kumar and Aishwarya Rai, check out how the who’s who of Bollywood rocked IIFA 2022…