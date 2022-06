Salman Khan at IIFA 2022

Everything about Salman Khan makes headlines. The actor is currently in Abu Dhabi as IIFA 2022 is going to take place. He attended the press conference yesterday along with Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ritiesh Deshmukh and many others. From the event, a video of Salman Khan has gone viral. It shows him interacting with small kids who simply wanted to take a picture with him. Sweetly, Salman Khan obliged and shook hands with them. The video has made all his fans go all aww. The visuals remind us of the numerous times when Salman Khan has left his fans gushing thanks to his camaraderie with little kids. Here's taking a look at such pictures.