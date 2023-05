Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta stuns at IIFA Awards 2023

After making a stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, Esha Gupta took Dubai and her fans by storm. Hopping from one place to another, from France to Yas Island, Dubai, Esha Gupta is living quite a busy yet eventful life. The gorgeous beauty is also stealing and winning hearts with her appearances at the public events. Esha Gupta was one of the many glam faces last night at IIFA Awards 2023. The sizzling beauty is known for her chic looks. And boys, after Cannes, she turn bold at IIFA 2023. Let's check out her pics...