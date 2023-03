IIFA Technical Awards 2023

The 23rd edition of The International Indian Film Academy and Awards is not far away but before that IIFA Technical Awards 2023 was announced on Friday. The awards were given in nine categories which include cinematography, screenplay, dialogue, choreography, sound design, editing, special effects (visuals), background score, and sound design. Read on to know which films won the awards. The 23rd edition of IIFA will be held on the 26th and 27th of May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The global IIFA Awards will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nora Fatehi are expected to perform on the award night.