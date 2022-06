Image credit: Google

Kartik Aaryan first ever live performance

IIFA Awards 2022 is happening in Abu Dhabi. It promises to be grand event that has many things in story for fans. Celebs like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff are already there. Here’s a look at a few highlights that promise a healthy dose of entertainment. So Kartik Aaryan will be performing for the first time live at IIFA. He will reportedly be grooving on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song, De Taali, Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola, Bom Diggy and more.