Image credit: Viral Bhayani

IIFA Awards 2022 Press Conference

IIFA Awards 2022 press conference took place today at a hotel in Mumbai. The press conference was attented by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Maniesh Paul. Last year, the IIFA Awards event had not taken place due to the pandemic. But, this year, the award ceremony will happen in Abu Dhabi, and Salman will be reportedly hosting the show. Well, Salman has hosted IIFA Awards earlier as well, and it will surely be interesting to see who will be co-hosting him. There are reports that Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan will be co-hosting the awards night with Salman.