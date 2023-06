Ileana D'Cruz is passing on her beach bum personality to her little nugget

Popular film actress Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first child. The actress is pregnant and is enjoying her pregnancy phase and how! It was just a couple of weeks ago that Ileana announced her pregnancy. While a lot of her fans were surprised, she broke a lot of hearts too. Ileana is one of the prettiest actresses with a natural flair for acting. She has worked in regional films as well as in Bollywood. Apart from her films, acting chops and fashion statements, Ileana D'Cruz is also known for her beach bum personality. And she is passing on the same to her little nugget!