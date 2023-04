Ileana D'cruz

Parenthood is a feeling that many desire. But is marriage mandatory for it? There are a few Bollywood stars who have gone against societal norms to embrace parenthood. Just yesterday, Ileana D'cruz announced her pregnancy and many on the internet asked her about the baby's father and some even asked 'shaadi kab hui'. A lot of her fans came out in support of her and said that one can have a baby without getting married. The Raid actress is reportedly not married as yet. Here's looking at other Bollywood stars who are unmarried but have kids.