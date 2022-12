A look at the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 top 10 list

IMDb has recently released the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 top 10 list and fans will get excited to know if their favourite stars have topped the list. The list includes actors from different industries and this will be a treat to all the fans out there. From Dhanush, Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here is a look at the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 top 10 list.