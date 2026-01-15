IMDb’s most anticipated films 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s King to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1; which movie topped chart?

1/10





King movie Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

2/10





Ramayana Part 1 The second spot is taken by Ramayana Part 1. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Yash in the key roles.

3/10





Jana Nayagan Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie is the third most anticipated movie of the year. The release of the film has been postponed due to a censorship row.

Advertisement

4/10





Spirit Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead roles. The film has secured fourth place.

5/10





Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups Yash’s Toxic has taken the fifth spot for being one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie also features Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles.

6/10





Battle of Galwan Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is the sixth most anticipated film of 2026. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh, Salman Khan, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.

Advertisement

7/10





Alpha The movie has gained the seventh spot to become the most anticipated film of 2026. Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.

8/10





Dhurandhar 2 The sequel of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has reached the eighth spot to become the most anticipated film of this year. Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in the key roles.

9/10





Border 2 Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s movie is at the top 9 spot. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

10/10



