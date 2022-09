Imlie takes a generation leap

Star Plus' show Imlie has managed to create a great fan following for itself. It is mainly because of the chemistry shared by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. They essay the roles of Aryan and Imlie respectively and fans love to see them together. They have quit the show now as season 1 Imlie is coming to an end. But the makers have made big plans for part 2. One of the biggest ideas to keep up with the TRPs of the show is that the makers are introducing a generation leap. They are not replacing any character instead they are introducing other characters in the generation leap.