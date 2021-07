Image credit: Instagram/Gashmeer Mahajani

Family man

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is winning hearts. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts and the actors have been appreciated for their performances. Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya has been loved. He is known for his work in Marathi cinema and now has been ruling the Hindi television industry with his show, Imlie. Just like his on-screen character Aditya, Gashmeer is also complete family man. He has shared pictures with his wife, Gauri Deshmukh and his son on Instagram.