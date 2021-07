Image credit: Instagram/Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie's modern avatar

Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The show has been amo gst the top five shows on the TRP charts. The performance by Sumbul Touqueer Khan has been appreciated. She plays the role of a simple girl from a village who is married to Aditya but finds out that he is already married. However, Sumbul is quite modern in real life. Recently, she shared a few hot pictures on social media leaving us stunned.