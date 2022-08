Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie win hearts

Every Sunday, there's a fun episode that airs on TV called Ravivaar With Star Parivaar wherein families from TV shows that air on the channel come together for fun episodes. And for a while now, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is trending online. It is because of celebrities such as Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon and more. Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie is known for her vivacious energy and spirit on and off-screen. The actress set the stage on fire with a performance on Say Na Say Na in the upcoming wedding special segment of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Sumbul was a part of the blue team.