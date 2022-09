Imlie: Take a bow, Fahmaan Khan

Sadly, we will not see Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer any more on Imlie. The two actors lived their roles and gave fans a memorable experience. Fahmaan Khan has emerged as newest heartthrob in town. In all honesty, the last episode belonged to him. The actor was fab as he played Aryan who experienced the new found joy of being a father. His eyes spoke volumes bringing out all emotions like love, tenderness, protectiveness and what not. Fahmaan Khan has also earned fans for his conduct off screen.