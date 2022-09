Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer's birthday wish for Fahmaan Khan

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer gave a treat to all AryLie fans with her set of pics for the birthday of Fahmaan Khan. The handsome hunk has turned 32. In her post, Sumbul Touqeer wrote, Happy budday gadhede... My meme partner , my kaand partner , and my loveliest idiot. The only person with the same energy as me and we are crazier together, I hate you and kinda love you too bittu. His other co-star Megha Ray also wished him on her Insta stories. Fahmaan Khan had a small party for his bday and we can see the pics in his Insta stories. The lead couple have quit the show as Imlie is headed for a generation leap.